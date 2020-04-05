Person killed after car runs off road, strikes ditch, overturns in Loris

UPDATE 9:00 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 5 – South Carolina Highway Patrol now says the single-vehicle crash on Daisy Road was deadly.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling west on Daisy Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The driver was partially ejected and was not wearing a seatbelt, and was killed.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the driver. Count on News13 for updates.

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck in Loris.

The crash is in the area of Red Bluff Road and Daisy Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The wreck results in serious injuries, HCFR says.

The call was dispatched around 6:40 p.m. Loris fire, Horry County fire and Highway Patrol responded. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

