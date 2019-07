NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to repair a water line break in North Myrtle Beach.

A 10-inch water line broke in the area of Sea Mountain Highway and Ye Olde Kings Highway on Tuesday morning, according to Pat Dowling, with the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Repairs may take several hours, Dowling said. Homes and businesses in the area are experiencing water interruptions.

