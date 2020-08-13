Crews rescue man trapped at Pawleys Island construction site

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Technical Rescue Team has successfully removed the patient. He is being treated by on-scene medics and transported to a local hospital

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to rescue a man buried up to his shoulders at a construction site.

The man is trapped and conscious, according to Midway Fire Rescue. The incident happened at 67 R B Thompson Way at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

MLK Boulevard is blocked. Authorities ask that people avoid the area.

Crews are performing an active technical rescue.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates at wbtw.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories