Crews rescue man trapped at Pawleys Island construction site

UPDATE: The Technical Rescue Team has successfully removed the patient. He is being treated by on-scene medics and transported to a local hospital
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to rescue a man buried up to his shoulders at a construction site.
The man is trapped and conscious, according to Midway Fire Rescue. The incident happened at 67 R B Thompson Way at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
MLK Boulevard is blocked. Authorities ask that people avoid the area.
Crews are performing an active technical rescue.
