Curbside tree pick-up to begin in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach will soon start their curbside pick-up service to recycle old Christmas trees.

“The curbside starts in January. So we want to give people a little bit of time to take their trees down and get them out to the curb. And then we’ll start picking them up for you,” said Chasity Pendergrass, a public information specialist with the city.

Curbside trees should be free of decorations and lights.

“Just make sure that you take all of your decorations off, the three stand, the lights, the ornaments. Everything. Take those off for us and then we’ll pick them up from there,” said Pendergrass.

If you’re needing to get rid of your tree before the new year, the city says you may drop your trees off behind the Myrtle Waves Water Park located on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

“We’ll leave it there for a little while and allow people to bring their trees there,” said Pendergrass.

The city says the trees will be made into mulch and given away for free.

“The mulching begins in February and it will be held right at Myrtle Waves Park. You can come there and pick up the mulch and take it to your house. It just gives the tree a little bit more life. It also saves space in the landfill,” said Pendergrass.

The city will also take unwanted boxes that are placed in city recycle bins.

“We’ll bring them and recycle them for you as well. Things like the foil paper, the little plastic paper, things that make presents look pretty – Those are not recyclables. So you can put those in the trash,” said Pendergrass.

An interactive map of recycling pick-up days can be found on the city’s website, as well as other general solid waste information.