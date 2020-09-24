Cyber attack hits software company utilized by Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A cyber attack hit a software company that is utilized by Horry County, according to a statement.

The county sent a statement Thursday which said Tyler Technologies, a software solutions provider utilized by the county in several of their offices, was the target of a cyber attack.

The county said they were made aware Wednesday night and the IT/GIS Department took immediate action to prevent threats to the county’s systems.

The county said they don’t have a reason to believe any of its systems were compromised and will be working with Tyler Technologies as they learn more.

More information about the cyber attack can be found on the Tyler Technologies website.