Dad searching in Myrtle Beach area for Georgia woman missing nearly a year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A family’s search for a Georgia woman missing for nearly a year is now focused on the Grand Strand.

Sonie Toe, 25, was reported missing in Gwinnett County, Georgia, last New Year’s Eve., and her father, Joseph, recently spent five days in the Myrtle Beach area trying to find her. He said he got a tip in September that she had been seen at a strip mall along 3rd Ave. S. in Myrtle Beach.

He calls her disappearance baffling and out of character.

“I’m surely devastated because ‘what can I do? What can I do?’ That’s why when I got the little tip, although it was late, I said ‘I have to pursue it.’ ” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone who wants to help the family.