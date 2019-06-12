Dale Jr.’s North Myrtle Beach Whiskey River location closed after licensing agreement terminated

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s North Myrtle Beach Whiskey River location is closed after a licensing agreement was terminated.

“Whisky River, which entered into a licensing agreement in June 2018 with the North Myrtle Beach operating group Grand Strand NM, LLC, has notified the group that it is terminating the license. Effective immediately, the restaurant must completely dissolve any affiliation with the Whisky River brand,” JR Motorsport Managing Director Mike Davis said in a statement to News13. “While disappointed in the operating group’s failure to comply with the terms of the agreement, Whisky River expresses its sincerest gratitude to the town of North Myrtle Beach, its citizens and tourists, and the hard-working employees and staff.”

Several employees, who didn’t want to go on camera, told News13 they are now out of a job.

A News13 photographer went to the restaurant around 4 p.m. Wednesday and found the door locked, lights off, and no cars in the parking lot.

