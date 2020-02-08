Darius Rucker, painter, educational pioneer inducted into 2020 SC Hall of Fame

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A country music star, a Lowcountry painter and an educational pioneer are the newest inductees into the South Carolina Hall of Fame.

There are now 99 people inducted into the hall of fame. It’s located on the first floor of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, which hosted an induction ceremony Friday.

You may know one member of this year’s class because he’s got a hand for you, so he can run with you.

“I get asked all the time, ‘Why do you live in South Carolina?'” said Grammy-winning artist Darius Rucker. “I say every time that I step off that plane, I’m home.”

Rucker is known as the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, as well as a solo performer. He’s a Charleston native who’s the singer of country hits like “Hold My Hand,” “Only Wanna Be With You,” and “Wagon Wheel.” His 2010 solo album is titled “Charleston, SC 1966,” which also references the year he was born.

Rucker also got the honor for his decades of helping bring in millions of dollars for MUSC Children’s Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Raising money all over the state and all over the world, everywhere I can, is just something my mom taught me when I was a kid,” Rucker said.

Rucker will also be a headlining act at Carolina Country Music Fest in June.

Another class of 2020 inductee is Dr. Leo Twiggs, who’s a painter from St. Stephen, a town north of Charleston.

“You have to go inside yourself and sometimes, when you emerge, something beautiful happens,” he said.

Dr. Twiggs is known for a series of nine paintings called “Requiem for Mother Emanuel,” which was a tribute to the nine people killed in the 2015 Charleston church shooting.

“It was a move to redemption from a very sad and horrible place,” said Dr. Twiggs.

The other inductee is Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, who lived from 1872 to 1906. After arsonists burned down schools she started several times, Wright founded Voorhees College in 1897 in the Midlands city of Denmark.

She studied at the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute and her goal was to provide educational opportunities for African-Americans.

“She not only made God proud, but Booker T. Washington, being a protege of him,” said Dr. W. Franklin Evans, who’s the president of Voorhees. “We were often known, Voorhees College, as the little Tuskegee.”

The location at the convention center has been the state’s official hall of fame since 2001.