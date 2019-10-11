Darius Rucker to perform at CCMF 2020, joins previously announced Eric Church, Luke Combs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Darius Rucker has been announced as the third headliner for Carolina County Music Festival in 2020.

CCMF officials made the announcement Friday morning on Facebook, saying “there are many accolades we could mention when introducing this man but one stands out most in our hearts. When Myrtle Beach and surrounding families were impacted from the flood in 2018, this sweet man answered our call to headline the Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert at no cost. He helped us raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for flood victims.”

In July, News13 reported that Luke Combs was named as the first performer for the 2020 festival.

In September, Eric Church was announced as the festival’s second headlining act.

The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.

