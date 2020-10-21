David Buonviri wins special election to become Briarcliffe Acres mayor

BRIARCLIFFE ACRES, S.C. (WBTW) — David Buonviri won a special election Tuesday to become the new mayor of Briarcliffe Acres.
Buonviri beat opponent John Wylie with 111 votes to Wylie’s 77 votes.
The special election was held after former mayor Huston Huffman died in July. Huffman was first elected Mayor in 2016 and was serving his second term.
