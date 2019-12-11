Deadly crash closes Highway 22 near Conway; avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Highway 22 is closed in both directions due to a major crash that happened around 11:20 a.m.

The Horry County coroner has been called to the scene.

The crash happened on SC 22 East directly under the SC319 overpass, between Conway and Aynor, according to spokesperson Tony Casey. It is unclear how many vehicles are involved, but one caught fire.

WBTW

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Vehicles are being routed through nearby on and off ramps.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also is investigating.

News13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates to this story.

