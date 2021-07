HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly crash was reported Friday night on Highway 501 near Carolina Forest, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The crash happened at about 10:58 p.m. near Burning Ridge Road, according to SCHP. It’s not yet known how many people were involved in the crash.

Troopers are expected to release more details about the crash at a later time.

