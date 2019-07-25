Two SCDOT workers killed, five others hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 501

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Two SCDOT workers were killed Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501.

Horry County Fire Rescue was advising drivers to avoid the area near Pine Oaks Farm Road on Highway 501. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck at about 2:25 p.m.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed late Thursday that Cecil Morgan, 35, from Aynor, and David Sibbick, 29, from Loris, died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of an 18-wheeler hit two vehicles stopped in traffic, then hit the DOT workers who were standing in the road and a DOT truck legally parked on the side of the road, before then going off the road and hitting a tree.

Horry County Fire Rescue says five others were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time. One other person suffered minor injuries but waived hospital transport.

The southbound lanes were closed at White Oak lane, which is close to Pine Oaks Farm Road.

Count on News13 for potential updates, including whether charges will be filed.