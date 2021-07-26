Death investigation underway after body found near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found Monday near Little River, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The body of a woman was found at about 12:45 p.m. floating in the waterway area of Jack Circle Road near Little River Neck Road in the Little River area, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The woman is believed to be between 65-75 years old. The identity of the woman has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

No other information was immediately available. News13 is working to learn more details.

