Death investigation underway in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is investigating a death in Murrells Inlet.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division are working the scene at 4527 Old Kings Highway. The investigation was underway as of 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (843) 546-5102.
This is a developing story and News13 is on the way to gather more information.
