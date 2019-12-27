Debris piles outside Breakers Resort tested positive for asbestos and were removed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some portions of the construction debris piles neat the Breakers Resort in Myrtle Beach tested positive for asbestos, according to DHEC.

DHEC says that in order to be cautious all of the construction debris is being treated as asbestos-contaminated materials and was hauled away and disposed of by a licensed abatement contractor.

Removing any remaining asbestos material from inside the construction areas will be complicated as the elevators are not currently working, according to DHEC. There are a few other methods available including what is known as the ‘crane method’ where asbestos waste is bagged and cleaned before being lowered into lined containers on the ground.

Previously News13 reported that originally before the two buildings at 2006 and 2008 Ocean Boulevard were demolished, they were contaminated with asbestos. The debris pile from the demolition was left out in the open for weeks.

Prior to the DHEC testing and removal of the debris, samples were taken of the pile by two third-party inspectors from the pieces of joint compound in-between the drywall and tested positive for asbestos.