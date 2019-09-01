Deck collapse in North Myrtle Beach sends 3 to hospital

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three people are recovering from injuries after a deck collapse in North Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue got the call at around 7:38 p.m. Saturday, according to department spokesperson Tony Casey.

It happened at 1305 North Ocean Boulevard, where 12 people were affected by the crash. Three were transported to a nearby hospital, and are expected to be okay.

HCFR handled medical transport, while crews with North Myrtle Beach worked on the structure.

Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.