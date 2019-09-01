Breaking News Alert
Powerful Dorian slowly heading toward the Bahamas
Deck collapse in North Myrtle Beach sends 3 to hospital

Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three people are recovering from injuries after a deck collapse in North Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue got the call at around 7:38 p.m. Saturday, according to department spokesperson Tony Casey.

It happened at 1305 North Ocean Boulevard, where 12 people were affected by the crash. Three were transported to a nearby hospital, and are expected to be okay.

HCFR handled medical transport, while crews with North Myrtle Beach worked on the structure.

