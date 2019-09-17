Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg receives key to City of Conway

CONWAY, SC (CNN/WBTW) – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg received a key to the City of Conway on Tuesday.

Mayor Barbara Bellamy presented Buttigieg with the key Tuesday morning.

“Well, thank you very much. I’ve given out a great number of keys to the city in my day, but rarely to a receive one, so thank you for that great honor,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg introduced his “Resilient Communities: A New Disaster Prepardness Approach” during his appearance.

According to a release from Buttigieg’s campaign, the plan has three key efforts:

Improve coordination between and among communities and federal agencies to help people in need by creating a new community-centered Disaster Commission

Create a culture of resilience, by fortifying current infrastructure and encouraging smart adaptations through Regional Resilience hubs

Improve immediate disaster relief for after a disaster hits by increasing the number of FEMA-qualified trained disaster workers and protecting the Disaster Relief Fund

“I’ve seen the frustration that sets in for local communities when federal disaster response falls short. Nearly one-third of Hurricane Maria victims were denied FEMA assistance in Puerto Rico and communities in Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey are only just receiving disaster aid two years later. It’s the government’s job to actually help people in their time of greatest need—we need a better way. We can’t stop all natural disasters, but we can control how we ready we are for them.” Pete Buttigieg

