Demolition begins in Nance Plaza for MB Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Demolition of the old Firestone building in Nance Plaza started on Monday.

The demolition is the first piece of visual evidence of the Arts and Innovation District coming to fruition. The district is part of the downtown master plan that has been in the works for over a year.

“There’s been a lot of behind the scenes work that’s been done. Right now we’re starting to see some of that come true,” said Lauren Clever, Director of Development.

Conceptual drawings or proposed ideas for Nance Plaza show an open concept.

“We’re not quite there yet, but this is part of that process to create that walkability and have people feel good about where they’re at,” said Clever.

A public walkway will replace the demolition site; connecting Nance Plaza to a large parking lot behind it.

Grand Strand Brewing Company and Mashburn Construction offices will occupy the neighboring buildings.

The city hopes by making the area more open, more people will walk downtown.

“It’s something for our community to look forward to. For an area and a space that they can call their own and come here and enjoy and feel good about it,” said Clever.

The conceptual drawings need to be finalized before they are presented to city council.

Stay with News 13 for updates as this story develops.