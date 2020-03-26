Demolition of Breakers Hotel on Ocean Blvd. begins; two new hotel towers to be built

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Demolition of the Breakers Hotel on Ocean Boulevard at 21st Avenue North started this week as crews make way for two new hotel towers to be built, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.

“The older tower is being removed to make way for two new hotel towers, plus a wide-open view of the beach and ocean when you come down 21st Avenue North,” Myrtle Beach City Government said in a Facebook post. “Removing the current tower and guest services office opens up the street-end view.”

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook

Myrtle Beach City Planner Allison Hardin tells News13 a dual-branded Marriott hotel will be going on the site.

News13 has reached out to other city officials for more information on the project’s timeline. Count on us for updates.

