Demonstrators take to downtown Myrtle Beach Sunday morning

Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A group has gathered Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach for a demonstration in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The group started gathering around Ocean Boulevard and Mr. Joe White Avenue around 10 a.m.

People who came to the protest said they wanted it to remain peaceful but they wanted to have their voices heard.

They could be heard chanting things like “Justice now and “No justice, no peace.” They also chanted Floyd’s name.

