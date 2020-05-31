Demonstrators take to downtown Myrtle Beach Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A group has gathered Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach for a demonstration in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The group started gathering around Ocean Boulevard and Mr. Joe White Avenue around 10 a.m.

People who came to the protest said they wanted it to remain peaceful but they wanted to have their voices heard.







They could be heard chanting things like “Justice now and “No justice, no peace.” They also chanted Floyd’s name.

The crowd returned to the oceanfront at Plyler Park, ending this march with a prayer. About 200 people are here, crowd nearly doubled in size since the march first started at 10. pic.twitter.com/ApQQjYzDKn — Chris Spiker (@ChrisSpikerTV) May 31, 2020

