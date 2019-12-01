Deputies plan safety checkpoints throughout Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Drivers in Georgetown County may notice more deputies along the roads in December.

That’s because the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is planning traffic safety checkpoints.

The checkpoints will be set up around the county throughout the month of December.

The sheriff’s office says there will be enough deputies at each stop to minimize the inconvenience on drivers.

