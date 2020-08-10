Deputies search for Pawleys Island area man wanted on outstanding warrant

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Officials are looking for a man who lives in the Pawleys Island area.

Christopher Lawrence Maney is wanted on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence, second degree from March. He is also a missing person, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

He sometimes uses an alias of Michael Roland Hall, officials said.

He does not drive and may be walking in the area of the Speedway Gas Station, according to the sheriff’s office. He has hazel eyes, brown hair, weighs about 150 pounds and is about 5 foot, 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information should call 843-546-5102.