Despite residents’ concerns, Horry County Planning Commission approves requests for 500+ homes along Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Despite a packed room at Thursday night’s Horry County Planning Commission meeting with residents urging the members to deny the building of hundreds of homes off of Highway 90, the commission approved both requests.

Residents along Highway 90 said the area already experiences flooding and major traffic and just can’t take anymore.

“Every time you look there’s another huge housing development going up,” said Maxine Gatling, a resident in the area. “When does it stop? Are we going to be another [Highway] 501? There’s not going to be another blade of grass or anywhere that’s not built.”

Residents spoke out against two rezoning requests that would bring homes to Highway 90. One would bring 97 townhomes in Longs at the intersection of Monaca Drive and Chestnut Road. The other would bring 527 single-family lots on 222 acres off of Vaught Ridge Road in Longs.

“We need a better road,” said Ryan Elswick, a resident in the area. “We need better lights. We need to accommodate what we have before we start adding.”

“There’s not an easy solution to this problem,” another resident Amelia Wood said. “The only solution that we see is just to stop, just to stop.”

While developers and engineers talked in favor of the projects, the room erupted. Commissioners asked the room to raise their hands for all those against the developments and everyone raised their hands. But even with lots of opposition, both requests passed.

“None of the surrounding communities that are developed, they don’t look anything like this guys,” said Felix Pitts, who is with G3 engineering, an agent for Hardee Highway 90, LLC. “They’re not doing what this one is and they’re not setting aside the amount of open space that we are nor did any of those developments contribute to the improvements of [Highway] 90 that this project is doing in one swipe.”

Both requests will now to go Horry County Council for first readings.