Despite traffic concerns, proposed 300+ homes on The Witch golf course near Conway move forward

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A plan to build hundreds of homes on a golf course just outside of Conway is moving forward.

The Witch Golf Club has been open to golfers for 31 years. It could be one of the next golf courses on the Grand Strand to be replaced by a housing development.

Some people living along South Carolina Highway 544 say a development on The Witch could make traffic worse.

“I’ve come out of Dunn Acres (Drive) on a Friday night, 20 minutes to get on to 544,” said Eric Sieling, who lives near The Witch. “I’m the only car turning.”

A developer is proposing 326 single-family houses and townhomes on the links about two miles south of Coastal Carolina University.

“This isn’t student housing,” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering. “It’s not three-story, 25-unit-per-acre stuff.”

DG Golf Management owns The Witch. It also owns The Wizard Golf Club in Carolina Forest, which is where a 700-home development proposal failed last year.

Pitts, who’s The Witch project’s engineer, says since homes can already be built there, this proposal is better because $1 million in upgrades would be made to the intersection of 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive.

“We believe that the situation that we’re proposing is safer than the alternative of developing the property under the existing zoning,” said Pitts.

Neighbors are also concerned about flooding and adding four more businesses along 544.

“This development will divert runoff water onto my property, the existing creek that flows through my property,” said Richard Johnson.

“There are already, as of today, six businesses for sale or lease within a couple miles of The Witch, three directly around The Witch,” said Michelle Parker.

Horry County’s planning commission voted Thursday to recommend approval of the plan, but emphasized the need to improve 544.

“That is what we’re going to hold the developer to when they come in for a developer review,” said David Schwerd, who’s the county’s planning director. “As far as the comprehensive plan, with where development should occur, this is the appropriate location.”

The proposal will now go on to Horry County Council, which will decide if it will be approved.