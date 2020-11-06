Developer plans shopping center on south end of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A developer is looking to put a large shopping center on the south end of Myrtle Beach, about one mile outside of the Market Common.

The city’s edge near South Strand Medical Center could soon be home to many more people and businesses. Later phases of the Belle Harbor neighborhood are under construction off U.S. Highway 17 Bypass.

A large shopping center could also go right next to it.

“This is the last large parcel of the Clemson tract that’s been under development since about 2008,” said Walter Warren with Thomas & Hutton Engineering.

Hiscutt & Associates from Georgia is looking to build what would be called “Coventry Marketplace.” It would be at the corner of Coventry Boulevard and U.S. 17 Bypass.

It would include a nearly 47,000-square-foot grocery store. Sign renderings shared during Thursday’s city community appearance board meeting indicate would be a Publix. There would also be three other retail buildings on the property.

There was some concern about drainage on the property from neighbors, but the developer says nearby wetlands are blocked from development.

“Clemson University posted those restrictions many years ago,” Warren said.

This is the second time the board reviewed the proposal and members say it has greatly improved.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the final landscape plan, but I think this was very well-thought out and all the concerns were well covered,” said community appearance board member Jeff Edens.

Since the plan is still very far away from being approved, there’s no timeline for when construction would begin.