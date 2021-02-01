DHEC: 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 16 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Horry County, along with three additional probable deaths, according to a Monday update from the agency.

Among the 210 new, confirmed deaths statewide and 32 new, probable deaths reported on Monday were two confirmed deaths in Darlington County, one probable death in Darlington County, two confirmed deaths in Dillon County, five confirmed deaths in Florence County and one confirmed death in Marion County.

Monday’s update brings the state to 6,562 confirmed deaths and 719 probable deaths.

The state also reported 2,130 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 new probable cases. There have been 398,892 confirmed cases and 47,024 probable cases since the pandemic began last year.

Of 9,870 new test results reported to DHEC, 21.6% were positive for COVID-19.

Here are the new cases for area counties:

Darlington – 22 confirmed

Dillon – 12 confirmed

Florence – 46 confirmed

Horry – 121 confirmed, one probable

Marion – 10 confirmed

Marlboro – eight confirmed