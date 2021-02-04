DHEC: 3 new confirmed, 4 probable COVID-19 deaths in Horry County

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There have been three new, confirmed and four probable deaths in Horry County due to COVID-19, according to a Thursday update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The deaths are part of 75 new, confirmed ones and 19 new, probable ones statewide, according to DHEC.

Among those deaths are two confirmed deaths in Darlington County, one confirmed death in Florence County and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths in Florence County.

DHEC also reported 1,649 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 185 probable cases.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s total to 403,928 confirmed cases, 49,950 probable cases, 6,730 confirmed deaths and 757 probable deaths.

Of the 23,653 new COVID-19 test results reported to the agency, 10.1% were positive for the virus.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 23 confirmed, one probable

Dillon – 27 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 35 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 119 confirmed, two probable

Marion – 15 confirmed

Marlboro – Seven confirmed, one probable