DHEC approves Myrtle Beach Fire Department as vaccination site

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has approved the Myrtle Beach Fire Department as a distribution site for the COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Tom Gwyer told the Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday morning.

While there is no vaccine available for it yet, Gwyer said the department has bought a freezer and is creating a plan for when they do receive it.

The council discussed several other topics during its Tuesday city council meeting, including revealing that 17 city employees are currently quarantined.

The meeting also includes hearing updates on downtown development. The Nance Plaza project is expected to be completed later this month, according to Lauren Clever, the director of the city’s downtown development office. The 9th Avenue building project will also start in February.

The U.S. Hwy 501 realignment project is in the property acquisition phase from the South Carolina Department of Transportation and will begin in 2023.

Clever said the city also plans to identify the needs for the Arts and Innovation District in 2021.