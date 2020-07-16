DHEC doesn’t recommend closing restaurants if employee has COVID-19

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Many News13 viewers have called and emailed questions about restaurants closing, and making it public information when an employee tests positive for coronavirus.

Some restaurants on the Grand Strand chose to shut down temporarily and made customers aware of COVID-19 cases at their facility on social media.

“I want everyone to be safe,” Doug Hornsby, owning partner of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Carolina Forest said. None of his employees has tested positive for coronavirus.

Although SCDHEC does not require restaurants to shut down if an employee tests positive, Hornsby is prepared to take precautions a step further. “If it means loss of revenue to make sure and ensure that everyone is safe then we’re going to do that because you can’t replace lives, but you can replace money,” he explained.

DHEC’s current restaurant guidelines do not suggest making that information public knowledge.

“Publicly naming places of business impacted by the virus can lead to people believing they don’t have to take precautions at an un-impacted place of business, which isn’t the case,” DHEC officials said.

According to officials, a restaurant employee testing positive doesn’t mean everyone in the facility is at risk.

“We don’t want to add to the fear factor,” Hornsby said.

“We would probably just quietly close our doors. We would post signs on the doors for any of our guests that would try to come in with us until we are able to open again, but we more than likely would not advertise it,” Hornsby explained.