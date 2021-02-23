DHEC: Horry County Fire Rescue won’t receive more COVID-19 vaccine doses for now after reports county was vaccinating ineligible people

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will not be giving more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Horry County Fire Rescue for now, according to a letter sent by DHEC on Tuesday.

The county can continue to use the existing vaccines it has on Phase 1A individuals, according to the letter. Law enforcement officers, public safety officers, county administrative staff are not included in Phase 1A.

DHEC may schedule a time to discuss providing the county with additional doses once the county’s existing vaccine supply is administered, according to the letter. The second dose for those who have already received the first can be ordered “at the appropriate time” through an inventory request process.

DHEC sent a letter to the county earlier this month after it received reports that ineligible people were receiving the vaccines. The letter asked for a record of who had been vaccinated by the county and how distribution was planned.

Horry County employees were able to grant “a designee” to also receive the vaccine, with an emphasis on those who met the criteria for Phase 1A, according to a letter Horry County Fire Rescue sent in response.