DHEC: Rabid fox confirmed in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rabid fox was confirmed in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The fox was found in the area of 5th Avenue South and Oak Street near the Myrtle Beach KOA Resort, according to DHEC. The fox was submitted to a lab for testing Wednesday and the test came back positive Thursday.

No people or pets are known to have been exposed, DHEC said.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to any animal with rabies should contact their local Environmental Affairs office.

DHEC urged pet owners to keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccination.