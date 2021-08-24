Checkmybeach.com wins state award for helping educate people about water quality

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Grand Strand governments and community partners were recognized at Tuesday morning’s Myrtle Beach City Council members for their efforts to educate people about water quality along local beaches.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control presented its Community Star Award recognizing the website checkmybeach.com to the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach; the town of Surfside Beach; the Horry County Council; the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce; the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce; Coastal Carolina University; and Myrtle Beach State Park.

“DHEC established the Community Star Award to recognize successful, collaborative partnerships that better protect and improve the quality of life in communities,” Jennifer Hughes of DHEC’s Bureau of Water, said during her presentation. “There is no better example of a collaborative partnership that went above and beyond in their efforts to educate and inform the residents and visitors of the water quality at the Grand Strand Beaches.”

The Swim Advisory Notification Task Force began working on the project in the summer of 2018, Hughes said. The goal of providing the most current information available about water quality at the beaches led to the creation of the website where people can get information about water quality, check for swimming advisories, rip current notices, tide information, surf reports and other beach-safety information.

“DHEC’s mission is to protect the public health and the environment and to improve the quality of life of our citizens,” Hughes said. “We are very passionate about that mission and we can never reach the audience we have been able to reach without the efforts of this partnership … Because of you, we are protecting and serving our community better than we ever have before.”

Mayor Brenda Bethune also touted the benefits of the partnership.

“I will tell you this initiative has greatly cleared up a lot of the misconceptions about issues pertaining to our beaches and our water quality,” she said.