DHEC reports record high hospital bed usage in Pee Dee during coronavirus pandemic

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says the number of hospital beds being used in our part of South Carolina is at its highest point since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rate of daily coronavirus cases has nearly tripled in Horry and Georgetown counties over the last three weeks.

Four Horry County zip codes have surged into the top 20 statewide. Carolina Forest (29579) is sixth in the state with 363 total cases, Conway (29526) is 11th in the state with 313 total cases, Socastee (29588) is 18th in the state with 278 cases and Myrtle Beach (29577) is 19th in the state with 265 cases total cases.

“When you have a big community event and 10% of people are positive, that begins to make its way through infecting those more vulnerable patients,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health.

Tidelands, which has hospitals in Georgetown County, says it’s now treating 26 COVID-19 positive patients and at least 9 others suspected of having the virus.

“That’s a lot because last week we had three,” said Resetar. “Really, starting over the weekend, it just began to balloon really very quickly to still today.”

DHEC says nearly four out of five hospital beds (79.2%) in the entire Pee Dee region are full right now. DHEC includes Horry and Georgetown counties in the Pee Dee.

Eighty-four percent of beds are filled in Horry County, 82.4% in Georgetown County and 82.1% in Marion County.

“Correspondingly, we’re seeing an increase some in the number of people in the ICU,” said DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler. “I think that we are still in good shape with ventilators. We’re still, at this point, in good shape with our hospital beds.”

Tidelands says it’s in a better place than three months ago, especially with more testing and personal protective equipment.

“Telemedicine is operating very well, so we’re going to keep using that,” Resetar said. “Hopefully, we only get the sickest of the sick that make their way to the emergency department and then, only some of those are going to be admitted to the hospital.”

Tidelands is also holding its largest community testing event at Coastal Carolina University in Conway starting Friday at 10 a.m. and 2,500 tests will be available.