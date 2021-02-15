DHEC sends letter to Horry County over reports of COVID-19 vaccines given to ineligible individuals

A nurse holds a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine before administering it to a tourist resort employee north of Port Louis, Mauritius, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. Three tourist hotels have been selected as vaccination centers as the Indian ocean island kicks its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. (Sumeet Mudhoo/L’express Maurice via AP)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) sent a letter to Horry County over reports of ineligible people receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

The letter was sent Sunday after DHEC said it received reports of people outside of the Phase 1a group receiving vaccines from Horry County Fire Rescue. The letter asks for a record of who has been vaccinated by the program in Horry County as well as how the distribution was planned.

DHEC is asking whether or not Horry County Fire Rescue vaccinated county employees not part of the 1a group.

DHEC said 1,818 first doses and 123 second doses have been administered by Horry County Fire Rescue as of Sunday.

A county government can register its EMS to be a vaccine provider. Horry County Fire Rescue is one of three EMS groups in the state approved to administer vaccines. The other two are Clarendon County Fire and Rescue and Cherokee County Fire and Rescue, according to DHEC.

DHEC said it continues to monitor reports of providers vaccinating people outside of the 1a group.

News13 has reached out to Horry County for comment and have not heard back. Count on us for updates.