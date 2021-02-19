DHEC to hold call with Horry County officials over questions about vaccine administration

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC is expected to hold a call with Horry County officials early next week over questions that the county has been vaccinating people outside of the 1a group.

DHEC said it is working to understand the details of the county’s vaccination administrations to determine the next steps. DHEC didn’t say specifically when the call would happen.

“We understand everyone’s goal is to vaccinate as many South Carolinians as possible, however, it’s critical that all vaccine providers follow the state’s carefully developed vaccine guidance, as this is the best way to ensure all South Carolinians have fair and equitable access to the vaccine, which remains so limited at this time,” DHEC said in a statement.

A letter was sent Sunday after DHEC said it received reports of people outside of the Phase 1a group receiving vaccines from Horry County Fire Rescue. The letter asks for a record of who has been vaccinated by the program in Horry County as well as how the distribution was planned.