Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy hiring for Myrtle Beach store opening soon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for a Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy store opening soon in Myrtle Beach, the company said in the press release.
The location will be at 300 Coastal Grand Circle and the company expects to hire five full-time and 30 temporary positions for Dick’s Sporting Goods and five full-time and 25 part-time employees for Golf Galaxy.
The company said the store is expected to open in September with athletic and ourdoor apparel, footwear, team gear, and equipment for golf and fitness.
Visit the Dick’s Sporting Goods website for more information about how to apply.
