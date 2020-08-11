Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy hiring for Myrtle Beach store opening soon

FILE- This Feb. 28, 2018, file photo shows a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Arlington Heights, Ill. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. said on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, that it will stop selling hunting rifles and ammunition at 125 of its stores, replacing the gear with merchandise it believes will sell better at those locations. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for a Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy store opening soon in Myrtle Beach, the company said in the press release.

The location will be at 300 Coastal Grand Circle and the company expects to hire five full-time and 30 temporary positions for Dick’s Sporting Goods and five full-time and 25 part-time employees for Golf Galaxy.

The company said the store is expected to open in September with athletic and ourdoor apparel, footwear, team gear, and equipment for golf and fitness.

Visit the Dick’s Sporting Goods website for more information about how to apply.

