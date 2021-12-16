Disabled veterans to be exempt from Horry County stormwater fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council approved a resolution Tuesday that will exempt disabled veterans from paying the county stormwater fees and area veterans said it’s one less thing for them to worry about.

Council this year approved a 100% increase in the stormwater fee, bringing it from $44.40 to $89.40, but with the new resolution, disabled veterans won’t have to pay it anymore.

“I think it’s a good idea,” veteran Lou Krieger said. “I’ve always wondered when I got my tax bill and being a disabled veteran that were were tax exempt from property tax, why we could not include that stormwater fee in there.”

Krieger goes to the Veterans Cafe in Myrtle Beach every Thursday with his veteran friends as part of a PTSD group.

“It’s just an unbelievable comradery of friends, mostly Vietnam veterans but all veterans and all veterans with PTSD,” veteran Bob “Bubba” Tomassetti said.

Tommassetti said the stormwater fee isn’t a lot but now it’s one less thing for veterans to have to worry about.

“I appreciate everything that the government, that the states, the counties, the cities do — especially for disabled veterans,” he said.

“I’m glad that they finally realized the stormwater fee is passed and being a disabled vet, I’m glad I don’t have to pay that,” George Bontya said.

The resolution would take effect in fiscal year 2023.

“I think it’s important for us to look out in every way we can for our disabled veterans,” District 9 Councilman Mark Causey said. “They served and protected this country and I think anything we can do to benefit and help them, we need to do that.”

“I guess we earned it,” Tomassetti said. “Some earned it more than others but I’m just so grateful for the help I get.”