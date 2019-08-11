Crews responding to missing swimmer call on Intracoastal Waterway

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a missing swimmer call on the Intracoastal Waterway.

On Facebook, Horry County Fire Rescue says the department’s Marine Rescue/Dive Team is responding to the call near mile marker 53 of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The call was dispatched by Horry County 911 at around 5:40 p.m.

Staging with U.S. Coast Guard is occurring at the Wacca Wache Landing.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire is responding alongside Horry County Fire Rescue, HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey says.

