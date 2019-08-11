Crews responding to missing swimmer call on Intracoastal Waterway

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a missing swimmer call on the Intracoastal Waterway.

On Facebook, Horry County Fire Rescue says the department’s Marine Rescue/Dive Team is responding to the call near mile marker 53 of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The call was dispatched by Horry County 911 at around 5:40 p.m.

Staging with U.S. Coast Guard is occurring at the Wacca Wache Landing.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire is responding alongside Horry County Fire Rescue, HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey says.

News13 is working to learn more. Count on News13 to keep you updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: