DNR, Coast Guard respond to barge that ran aground on Intracoastal Waterway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A barge ran aground Sunday morning on the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach, officials say.
The Coast Guard and the Department of Natural Resources are responding to the scene, which is in the area of Grand Strand Airport.
The barge was being pushed by a tugboat along the Intracoastal when it ran aground around 6 a.m. Sunday, Petty Officer Wilkes with the Coast Guard said.
No one was hurt in the incident, he said. Officials expect the barge to remain there until it’s able to be towed out during high tide.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling adds vessel traffic is able to navigate around the barge.
