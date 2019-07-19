Dog diving comes to the South Strand

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Some lucky dogs will be cooling off while jumping in the pool Saturday.

Benji’s Bed and Breakfast in Pawleys Island is almost like an all inclusive resort. They just opened up their pool to teach dogs, like Journey, to jump off their custom built dock. On Saturday they’re having trained dock jumping dogs do more than just doggy paddle, they’re going to put on a show.

“They’re bringing in dock diving dogs that are proficient and have all kinds of ribbons in jumping,” said Owner of Benji’s, Charlotte Troy. “We’re asking people, if you’ve never seen it to come on in. We’ll have tents set up, you can sit under the tent with your dog. You can come over and explore it with the instructor, he can answer questions, and it’s all free.”

According to Charlotte this is the only dock diving facility in South Carolina and the next closest one is in Raleigh.

Saturday the public’s invited to Benji’s Bed & Breakfast for the “pool party”. It’s going on from 10-2 and trained dock diving dogs will be there.