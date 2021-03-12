Don’t miss the Wedding Showcase this Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Couples looking to “tie-the-knot” have an opportunity to check out the Wedding Showcase this Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Whether you’re a local bride and groom or planning a beach destination wedding, the Showcase gives you an opportunity to talk with all the top wedding professionals on the Grand Strand in one day.

You’ll see the latest bridal fashions, wedding trends, sample cakes, check out bands and DJ’s music, photographers, florists, bridal hair and makeup trends, and even pick a venue.

21 Main Events at North Beach is one of the many exhibitors attending this year’s Showcase. Casey Mungavin, with 21 Main Events at North Beach, says being a part of the Showcase is a great opportunity to let people know what her venue has to offer to local brides and those planning a destination wedding.

The Wedding Showcase is from 1 pm to 5 pm on Sunday. You’ll find all the details including a list of exhibitors, admission information, giveaways, and more, online at www.theweddingshowcse.com.