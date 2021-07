HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Downed power lines have caused a road closure Monday near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The northbound lanes of Waccamaw Boulevard are closed due to a broken utility pole and downed power lines on the road, HCFR said. Utility crews are on scene.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays. It’s unclear what caused the utility pole to break.