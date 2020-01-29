Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office looks to local business owners for improvement district suggestions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office will host a public forum for business owners Wednesday to discuss a potential improvement district.

As part of the downtown master plan, there is also a proposed historic district and arts and innovation district.

Lauren Clever, the executive director of the downtown development office, tells News13 they want to hear from business owners, operators and property owners in the Ocean Boulevard entertainment district about what they would like to see in the area.

“It’s an overlay of extra money, and they call it a tax, but we can call it whatever we want, but it allows for funds to be generated based on what they would like to see in terms of services over and beyond what the city is currently doing,” Clever says.

Right now, there is an improvement district in Columbia on Main Street, in Raleigh on Hillsborough Street and in the City of Wilmington. A representative from each of those districts will be at the public forum Wednesday.

Clever says for example improvement districts in other areas have an ambassador program which can help with things such as quality of life issues or landscaping.

The forum will be at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

