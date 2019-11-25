Dozens of Horry County families adopt children on statewide Adoption Day

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 80 children were adopted in South Carolina for statewide Adoption Day on Monday.

Final hearings happened in four counties, including Horry County. Families from Anderson, Charleston and Sumter counties also added members to their families.

For some couples, it’s been a long journey.

“Since we got married we decided in our hearts to give a family to a kid, and then a year ago the flame became bigger and bigger, and we felt like it was the time to do it, so we started the process,” new parent, Elvin Diaz said. He and his wife, Nathalie Diaz adopted seven-year-old Nathalie Diaz, named after her mom, and six-year-old James Diaz. The process took a year to complete.

Inside the courtroom parents answered if they would raise and love the children like their own. “You will have all the duties, obligations, responsibilities as if he were your biological child?” a judge asked.

The Diaz’s answered with a wholehearted, “yes,” and as their legal guardian status changed, their love for their new family only grew.

“It feels like a miracle, it feels like it’s not real, it feels amazing; happy. They’re amazing,” Nathalie said.

November is National Adoption Awareness Month. South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster issued a proclamation declaring November 25 as Statewide Adoption Day.

The state still stresses the need for more foster and adoptive parents. Nearly 140 kids in South Carolina are available for adoption through the foster care system; around 100 of them are 10 to 17 years-old.