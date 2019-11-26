Dr. Dan Ennis promoted to Provost at CCU

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Dr. Dan Ennis has been promoted to the position of Provost at Coastal Carolina University, according to CCU Vice President of University Communication Martha Hunn.

Ennis has been serving as the Interim Provost since May. He also has been serving as the Vice President of Academic Affairs. He previously was the Dean of the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts at Coastal Carolina University from 2012-2019. He also served as vice president for academic outreach from 2014 to 2019.

Ennis got his start at CCU as a professor of English in 1999.