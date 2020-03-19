Dragon Boat Festival in Myrtle Beach postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:
dragon boat fest_1524956139510.jpg.jpg

file photo

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Ground Zero Ministries has rescheduled it’s Dragon Boat Festival due to coronavirus concerns, Myrtle Beach City Government says in a Facebook post.

The event was set for April 25, but has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 19.

“The Dragon Boat Festival is Ground Zero’s premier annual fundraiser. Teams are made of 21 paddlers and must fundraise in order to compete. Teams race for the fastest time in their division and can win awards and prizes for their race results and fundraising totals,” Ground Zero’s website says.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories