Dragon Boat Festival in Myrtle Beach postponed due to coronavirus concerns

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) - Because of the Coronavirus Catholic Charities of South Carolina is changing it's operation up while still serving the public. While it's still distributing food Monday through Thursday from it's Pee Dee office in Conway, volunteers are bringing the food to the car.

"It's pretty much the same as normal," said Michele Corkum, the administrator of the Catholic Charities Pee Dee office. "We've just introduced some new safety procedures. As you can tell, we have the curbside going. So nobody can get out of their car. We've limited the number of staff and volunteers inside of our building, and we are pre-packaging food bags."