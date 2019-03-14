‘Drive and Live’ program targets Grand Strand teens to show dangers of driving drunk

Law enforcement across the Grand Strand came together for the “Drive and Live” program.

It’s designed to show teens the dangers of drinking and driving as well as texting and driving.

The experience requires teens to wear drunk goggles and drive a go kart through an obstacle course.

“Before they get their permits, and also when they are driving as well, we want to make sure to bring awareness of the dangers of it, and make sure they don’t hurt themselves or somebody on the road as well,” said Felix Cruz, former HCPD/Drive and Live Teen Safe Driving Program.

Horry County police, Myrtle Beach police, Surfside Beach police, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are involved in the program.

Teens must be 13 or older to participate.