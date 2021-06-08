Driver cited after Myrtle Beach crash that killed Indiana councilman, wife

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver was cited after a May 27 crash that killed an Indiana councilman and his wife, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The 19-year-old driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, according to the crash report obtained by News13.

Around 1:10 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway for calls of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The report says the 19-year-old driver went through the intersection to turn onto 67th Avenue North when he was hit by another car, sending his car onto the sidewalk where they hit two pedestrians walking.

Donald Morris, 67, and Cheryl Hart, 63, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. They were both from Indiana and were vacationing in the Myrtle Beach area.

Morris was a council member for Vigo County, Indiana, according to sister station WTWO. Cheryl Hart was his wife.

Vest said police consulted with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and determined a citation was the right action to take against the driver.