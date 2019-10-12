Driver dead after late-night wreck in Horry County

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after running off the road late Friday night.

The wreck happened on Baker Chapel Road near the intersection of Louisville Road around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim was driving a GMC Yukon heading south when they veered off the road. Highway Patrol says that’s when the driver overcorrected and went off the road again.

The driver crashed into a ditch, overturned and was ejected. They weren’t wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries on scene.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate this wreck.

