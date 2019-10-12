Driver dead after late-night wreck in Horry County

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly-crash_108377

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after running off the road late Friday night.

The wreck happened on Baker Chapel Road near the intersection of Louisville Road around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim was driving a GMC Yukon heading south when they veered off the road. Highway Patrol says that’s when the driver overcorrected and went off the road again.

The driver crashed into a ditch, overturned and was ejected. They weren’t wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries on scene.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate this wreck.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: